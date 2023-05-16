Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,395,930 Captagon pills, hidden in a consignment of wooden panels that entered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Jeddah Islamic Port.



ZATCA said it coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to arrest the individual who was supposed to receive the shipment.



It also stressed that it will continue to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports to ensure the security and protection of the society from criminal activities, in cooperation and constant coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.



ZATCA urges all citizens to contribute to combating smuggling, and to help protect the society and the national economy by reaching out to the designated number for security reports, 1910, via e-mail: 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or through the international number 00966114208417.

Through these channels, ZATCA receives reports related to smuggling and violations of the provisions of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality, and a financial reward is given to the person who informs if the tip proves true.