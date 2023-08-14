JEDDAH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) at the Jeddah Islamic Port has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2,242,560 Captagon pills that were hidden inside baklava sweet boxes.



ZATCA said that it found this huge quantity of captagon pills after receiving a consignment of sweets (baklava) that came to Saudi Arabia through the port.



After being subjected to the customs procedures, and getting examined through the security techniques, ZATCA said that they found the captagon pills hidden beneath the layers of baklava boxes.



ZATCA confirmed the arrest of two suspects who were receiving this quantity, and that has been done in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).



The Authority has warned that it is tightening customs control over Saudi Arabia’s imports and exports in its bid to combat all forms of smuggling attempts.



ZATCA’s efforts come to enhance security and protection of society by combating attempts to smuggle contraband.



The Authority urged the public to contribute to combating smuggling operations to protect society and the national economy by reaching out to the designated number for security reports (1910), via e-mail: 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or over the international number 00966114208417.



ZATCA confirmed that it receives, through these channels, reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality. It grants financial rewards to the informers if the information they provided proved to be correct.

