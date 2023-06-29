JEDDAH — An armed man who attacked the American Consulate building in Jeddah on Wednesday was killed after an exchange of fire, an official spokesman said.



A Nepali worker in the consulate’s security guards has died after suffering a serious injury during the exchange of fire.



The spokesman for Makkah Police said that security investigations are still under way to ascertain the circumstances of the accident.



“On Wednesday evening at 6:45 p.m., a person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah and got out carrying a firearm in his hand.



“Security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the statement read.

