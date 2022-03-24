Jeddah - Official Spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Major Mohammed Al-Nujaidi stated that the proactive security follow-up of the drug smuggling networks, which target to tamper with the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its youths, resulted in the seizure of 3,320,000 amphetamine pills that were smuggled into Saudi Arabia through hiding them inside a lemon shipment.

Major Al-Nujaidi said that the two accused, a Jordanian resident and Syrian expatriate on visitor visa, were arrested in Jeddah Governorate and preliminary legal measures have been taken against them and duly referred to the Public Prosecution.