RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior announced that it has started implementing high tech monitoring of traffic violations and other crimes. The first phase of the scheme was launched in the Riyadh region.



Under the new system, the ministry’s security patrol teams are equipped with high-precision technical systems that monitor traffic and criminal violations at the same time. The patrol teams are equipped with highly advanced technological devices, including radar and 360-degree camera, to monitor traffic violations in full, such as speeding, use of mobile phones while driving, and non-compliance of wearing seat belt.



In its initial phase in the Riyadh region, two security patrols have begun their tasks of monitoring traffic violations by using high tech devices. The system includes two front and two rear cameras to monitor the vehicles involved in violations or vehicles wanted by the security authorities.



The system will enable the security authorities to apprehend wanted persons even if they are traveling in vehicles that are not included in the wanted list. In such circumstances, a warning will appear on the device’s screen inside the security patrol system, and the system would review all the information of the wanted persons or the vehicles.

