DUBAI, 12th January, 2024 (WAM) -- Dubai Police is urging parents to play a more active role in curbing the irresponsible behaviours exhibited by some young individuals on the roads.

Emphasising the need for increased vigilance, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, addressed the rising concerns reported by residents of Al Khawaneej and visitors to the Last Exit area.

He noted that these reports involved vehicles, motorcycles, and electric bikes engaging in reckless and show-off driving, which posed danger to the public.

"The motorists were also found to be driving against traffic flow and committing serious violations. Therefore, the Department launched a comprehensive traffic campaign, which resulted in the issuance of 496 fines and the seizure of 121 cars and motorcycles. This included 81 cars and 40 motorcycles, as their drivers failed to comply with traffic laws and regulations," he continued.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei further emphasised Dubai Police's zero-tolerance policy towards reckless driving and irresponsible drivers. He highlighted that the aggressive behaviour of these motorists called for the enforcement of Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles, which aims to safeguard lives and properties and effectively confront reckless drivers who endanger their own lives and the lives of others. Al Mazrouei also indicated that the fine for releasing impounded vehicles reaches AED 50,000.

The Director of the General Department of Traffic also pointed out that safety is a shared responsibility and that societal responsibility falls upon parents as the primary guardians of their youths.

Al Mazrouei encouraged community members to promptly report reckless drivers or violations by contacting (901) or via the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police smart app.