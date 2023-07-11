Dubai Police have launched an initiative aimed at providing inmates an opportunity to acquire new skills and learn the art of cooking which they can use to rebuild their lives and integrate more effectively into society upon their release.

At a press briefing on Tuesday for the ‘Cooking Initiative for Inmates of Correctional Institutions’, Dubai Police said the project is part of a series of activities and programs organised by the Community Happiness Department.

Upon completing the programme, inmates will receive a certificate that will enable them to work either in restaurants involved in the initiative or pursue their home-based projects.

This initiative, which commenced two months ago, is being offered to both male and female inmates from diverse nationalities, totalling approximately 30 individuals.

Communication and training are tailored to their respective nationalities and a book containing recipes prepared alongside the inmates has already been published.

Addressing the question about how inmates are trained to handle potentially dangerous tools like knives and other hazardous equipment when employed in this profession, Asaad Eid, the chief operational performance officer of Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company, explained: “Inmates undergo multiple training stages. This includes practical training on how to handle sharp tools safely. They also receive education on health, safety, and cleanliness protocols to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.”

Other vocational programmes, such as sports in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, as well as educational and craft professions, are also being offered to inmates, from training stage to manufacturing and sales.

The General Directorate of Community Happiness underscored all programmes provide the necessary support to individuals in need within the community, and the vision of building a more tolerant and cohesive society.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).