The Dubai Police have been making sure that their 24/7 services are available to communities even on the outskirts of the city — and latest figures reveal they have been successful.

As many as 3,488 transactions were completed without human intervention at the 'Suburban Police Points' in the emirate's Al Ayas, Hatta, and Al Lesaily areas, the authority said on Saturday. These included lodging 615 reports and 210 criminal-related enquiries.

The Suburban Police Points were established as part of initiatives to establish new communication channels for residents who are living in communities that are far from the centre of Dubai.

"These points strive to ensure individual satisfaction, offer innovative and diverse services, and address the community's needs related to criminal and traffic matters 24/7 in the outskirts of Dubai," said Maj Saif Juma Al Kaabi, acting director of the Suburban Police Points,

The number of smart transactions processed through Al Ayas Police Point reached 2,720, including 568 reports filed and 172 criminal enquiries.

At Al Lesaily Police Point, there were a total of 498, comprising 34 reports and 27 enquiries. As for the Hatta Police Point, the total number of transactions reached 270, including 13 lodging reports and 11 criminal inquiries.

Police services at these stations are available in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese.

In addition to the smart services offered at the Suburban Police Points, dedicated police personnel are available round the clock to provide continuous assistance to the public.

“Specialised security patrols are deployed to reinforce safety and security, respond to emergencies, and ensure community happiness,” Maj Al Kaabi said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).