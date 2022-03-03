UAE - A 45-year-old Asian has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Dubai Criminal Court for forging a photocopy of a lease contract to renew his son's visa.

According to police and public prosecution investigations, the accused denied the charges against him, and instead argued that hat he had hired a person to apply for the renewal of his son’s residency visa.

He had provided the person his son's original passport, a photocopy of his identity card and other documents along with an amount of Dh600.

The accused said that he did not know about a copy of the forged contract registration document, which was submitted and he was unaware that it was forged.

Commenting on the visa application process, he added that he knew that a rental contract was one of the papers required to renew a residence visa, adding that he was a Sharjah-based resident contrary to what was written in the forged contract (Ajman). He claimed to not know why a forged contract -- attributed to government departments in Ajman -- was submitted by the person he had hired.

The court stated in its ruling that it was illogical for an 'unknown' person to carry out a crime -- forgery in the contract for the benefit of the accused, without the knowledge of the latter who provided him with the required data.

Therefore, the court concluded that he was fully aware of the forged contract copy and was now denying it.

The convicted man will be deported after serving his prison term.

