UAE - The anti-economic crimes department at Dubai Police addressed 545 financial crimes valued at Dh2.2 billion in 2021.

A total of 238 cases involved piracy and commercial fraud, while 267 were fraud crimes and 40 involved counterfeits.

Dubai Police’s larger cooperation with relevant UAE authorities, global anti-crime agencies and the Interpol prompted the capture of over 145 international fugitives charged with financial crimes and money laundering in 2021.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation, said while the department is developing innovative measures to combat economic crimes, the public plays an integral role.

“Reporting any suspicious financial activities is the responsibility of the public,” said Al Jallaf, noting the authority plans to intensify efforts this year in collaboration with the Executive Office of the Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control.

Awareness campaigns are also being organized to help the public avoid falling victims to fraud, counterfeit, forgery, and other financial crimes.

The public is urged to report suspicious activities by calling 901 or via Dubai Police smart apps.

