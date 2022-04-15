UAE - The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued 52 fines in February this year for transporting passengers in unlicensed vehicles. The fines were issued in Dubai Airport Terminal 2, according to a top official.

Saeed Al Balushi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, RTA, explained that there are two types of illegal transportations.

“The first relates to the use of unlicensed vehicles in transporting passengers, with the driver making a fee out of the illegal service.

“The second sees illegal passenger transport service promoted on social media or other electronic platforms.”

In another inspection carried out last month, the RTA issued 1,047 violations to those who tried to evade paying public transport fares.

The RTA said it used big data and business intelligence applications to analyse violations, identify sites and timings.

