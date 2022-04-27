Bahrain - Crew members from PNS Shamsheer were conducting patrols in international waters last Saturday when they spotted the vessel.

A total of 950kg of hashish was seized by the frigate which operates as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 – one of three task forces under the Bahrain-based 34-nation Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

“This successful seizure is the manifestation of cohesive efforts and resolve of partner nations under the auspices of Combined Maritime Forces against illicit activities in the maritime domain,” said CTF 150 Commander Commodore Vaqar Muhammad.

“CTF 150, in synergy with partner nations, will continue to deter and suppress illicit activities in order to ensure freedom of navigation in its area of operations.”

The 34-nation CMF, which includes Bahrain’s navy, attempts to counter illicit non-state actors in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman.

The three task forces under the CMF include CTF 150 (counter-terrorism and maritime security operations), CTF 151 (anti-piracy operations) and CTF 152 (Gulf maritime security operations).

The CTF 150 seized more than $189m worth of illegal drugs during counter-narcotics operations at sea last year.

