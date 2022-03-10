RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Wednesday arrested two Syrian expatriates found in possession of more than 1.2 million Captagon tablets.

Captagon is one of several brand names for fenethylline hydrochloride, a drug compound belonging to a family of amphetamines.

Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said the drugs were discovered inside a consignment of oranges.

The two suspects, who had entered the Kingdom on visitor visas, were arrested in Riyadh and the case had been passed to the public prosecutors, he added.

The discovery of the 1.27 million Captagon pills was part of the authorities’ ongoing efforts to crack down on drug smuggling networks that seek to disrupt the security of Saudi Arabia and endanger its people, Al-Nujaidi said.

Last month, the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority arrested four people linked to four attempts to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills into the country via the port of Duba.

The government urges anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline on 1910 or international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]. Financial rewards are paid for accurate tip-offs.

