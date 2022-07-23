JEDDAH —Saudi authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle around 15 million amphetamine tablets through Jeddah Islamic Port.



According to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZTCA), 14,976,000 tablets were found hidden in a commercial consignment coming from abroad.



The report said the smuggled quantity was found ingeniously hidden in a machine for manufacturing concrete blocks.



Accordingly, the ZTCA notified the security authorities who, after strictly tracing the address of the single beneficiary, apprehended him.

