KUWAIT CITY: The Public Security Sector of the Capital Security Directorate of the Ministry of Interior during a security campaign, Thursday dawn in Bneid Al-Qar area, arrested 98 violators of the residence and labor laws and people wanted by law, reports Al-Rai daily.

The security sources said the surprise security raids are continuing in all governorates of the country to arrest wanted persons and violators of the residence law of all nationalities, based on the instructions issued by the Minister of Interior, the Undersecretary of the Ministry and the Undersecretary of the Public Security Sector.

The sources said the main purpose of the campaigns is to control and contain menial workers and those violating the residence and labor laws because they pose a danger to society.

The sources added, the security authorities target areas invested with bachelors and menial workers.

The sources pointed out that there is security coordination in cooperation with all sectors of the Ministry of Interior to ensure the success of the security plan that was developed last week to cordon off some of the sites that were monitored earlier, stressing, no violator can escape from the security men.

The daily quoting security sources said specific sites have been prepared to house the violators who are caught before their deportation from the country.

Those arrested will not be able to return to any GCC country for a period of five years, according to the Gulf security cooperation.

