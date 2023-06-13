AJMAN - The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), in cooperation with the Menasa Intellectual Property Rights Management, organised an awareness workshop on commercial fraud.

The workshop was attended by specialists and inspectors from the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, the Port and Customs Department, the Free Zones Authority, and the Ajman Police General Headquarters, within the framework of the Ajman DED’s keenness on the participation of partners and cooperation between the public and private sectors to combat illegal practices, reduce all forms of commercial fraud, and preserve intellectual property rights.

This awareness workshop included a detailed presentation of the investigative process and legal procedures used to combat commercial fraud, and the tools and techniques available to detect these practices were reviewed, including advanced technologies in the field of digital technology and identification of original trademarks.

The Ajman DED expressed that the holding of such workshops with partners is an affirmation of continued cooperation and joint efforts to protect the local market and ensure the protection of consumers.

The organisation of this workshop is also part of Ajman DED's strategy to combat commercial fraud and preserve the emirate's reputation as a reliable commercial destination and reflects the commitment to strengthening the business environment and legal protection of intellectual property in Ajman.