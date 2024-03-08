The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has set the dates for remote visitations to inmates of Correction and Rehabilitation Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi via the "Nafidhaty" (My Window) visitation app from Monday to Friday during Ramadan for both men and women.

The ADJD indicated that applications to visit inmates can be registered electronically through the Abu Dhabi Government Services website (TAMM), via https://www.tamm.abudhabi/ar-ae, or www.adpolice.gov.ae.

The approval will be sent through an SMS message setting the date and the police station to conduct the visit remotely using the application.

The Judicial Department also explained that following the applicable regulations, visitations by families and relatives for male and female inmates are scheduled from the first day of Ramadan from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Thursday will be dedicated to visiting female inmates at Al Ain Correction and Rehabilitation Centres from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Embassies and lawyers can conduct visitations on Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 am.