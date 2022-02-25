UAE - Police in Abu Dhabi seized a total of 2.9 tonnes of drugs and 1.4 capsules of psychotropic substances with an estimated street value of Dh1.2 billion during 2021.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abu Dhabi Police the drugs were seized in various operations carried out by the force in its effort to combat promoting and use of drugs in the society.

Major-General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, director of the Abu Dhabi Police’s Criminal Security Sector, said Abu Dhabi Police follows an integrated strategy to pursue and apprehend drug traffickers, no matter how they try or invent different tactics and misleading methods to promote the illegal trade.

He highlighted the importance of partnership and cooperation with the relevant institutions in the country and various segments of the society in preventing drug dealings and protecting youngsters from the dangers of drugs.

“Working as a team to fight the drug scourge effectively contributes to reducing the drug problem and the consequent damages and risks they pose to the society,” said Al Rashidi.

“The cooperation with our partners in addressing the drug scourge and overcoming the obstacles in a way that contributes to safety and security of our nation is very important.”

The officer pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police authorities have developed a modern mechanism that enabled the teams to carry out their duties effectively and provided them with an integrated security umbrella in the face of drugs to arrest those involved in smuggling, promoting and trafficking drugs, and prosecuting them.

Brigadier Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, said the force’s awareness programmes have contributed to enhancing social responsibility and the cooperation of individuals with the police which has helped them execute their tasks and duties in combating drugs and prosecuting dealers and drug users.

Police said their anti-narcotics teams were very vigilant and fully equipped to combat drug dealers because the drugs have a negative impact on the society.

