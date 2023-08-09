The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that it had recovered more than AED2.32 million worth of financial support from 107 Emirati beneficiaries of the Nafis programme who have accepted fake Emiratisation jobs in the private sector.

The Ministry acted in coordination with Nafis, based on the Cabinet Resolution No. (95) of 2022 on violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programmes of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

“Our systems track companies’ compliance with hiring Emiratis in real jobs, paying their salaries as agreed in their contracts through the Wage Protection System (WPS) and as shown in the digital link between the Ministry and pension funds in the UAE,” the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. “We also have an effective smart inspection system and conduct regular field visits to companies employing Emirati citizens.”

The Ministry said it will be taking legal action against any cases of fake Emiratisation, adding: “This comes as part of our strides to achieve Emiratisation objectives, which aim to enhance the UAE’s human development system, establish a productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private sector, and empower UAE citizens to make effective contributions to the job market, in line with our vision to create a competitive job market that supports Emirati professionals and attracts global talent.”

The Ministry went on to say the benefits provided by the Nafis programme for UAE citizens, coupled with the facilities that it offers to companies committed to Emiratisation goals, “must align with the national objectives to enhance Emirati citizens’ role in the country’s development.”

“We applaud Emirati professionals working in private companies for their competence and dedication,” it added.

MoHRE urged UAE citizens not to be lured by fake Emiratisation jobs, encouraging members of the public to report any violations related to Emiratisation policies using its authorised channels, either by contacting the call centre at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart application or website.

In July, the Ministry announced that 436 companies were proven to have committed fake Emiratisation since the second half of 2022, as a result, it had taken administrative penalties and fines against them.