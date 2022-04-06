KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Interior conducted a security campaign to arrest residence violators on instruction of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant -General Anwar Al-Barjas. The campaign resulted in arresting 18 expats with expired residence, 17 persons without ID proof, 12 absconders, 11 marginal workers and 22 traffic violations were issued. The arrested have been referred to the competent authority to take legal action against them. Earlier 35 persons were arrested for violating the residency law in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh

The MOI will continue to conduct such campaigns to maintain law and order in the country. MOI has warned not to shelter residence violators but to call on 112 and inform.

Those sheltering or hiring residence violators will have to face legal consequences.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).