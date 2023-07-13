Drug control officers seized 1,882,198 amphetamine pills found hidden in a secret underground warehouse on a farm in Sakaka, Al-Jouf region.

The spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), Major Marwan Al-Hazmi, stated that the drug haul resulted from the security follow-up on the smuggling and promotion networks targeting the security of Saudi Arabia and its youth.

Major Al-Hazmi confirmed the arrest of four suspects, 3 Saudi citizens, and a Yemeni resident. He noted that preliminary legal measures were taken against the suspects before referring them to the Public Prosecution.

The security agencies urged all the citizens and residents who have any information about activities related to smuggling or promoting drugs to immediately report that by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and Al-Sharqiyah regions, and 999 in rest of Saudi Arabia's regions.

The reports will be also accepted on the GDNC's number: 995, as well as the email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All the reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).