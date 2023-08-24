RIYADH — A Saudi court sentenced a citizen, who is convicted of possessing drugs for the purpose of sale, to 13 years in prison and SR50000 in fine. The court also slapped on the convict travel ban for a similar period of the jail term, and confiscation of the cell phone used in the crime, an official source at the Public Prosecution said.



The source said that the Narcotics wing under the Public Prosecution has completed investigation procedures related to the citizen on charges of possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances with an intent of trafficking.



It was revealed in investigations that the accused hid narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances inside his house. About 25 pills of psychotropic substances and more than 40 grams of cannabis were found during a raid on the house. It was found that the man traded the drugs through a social networking site.



The man was arrested and referred to the competent court, and evidence of the charges was presented, and subsequently the verdict was issued against him.



The source stressed that the Public Prosecution would show no leniency in taking strict criminal procedures in all crimes of narcotics and psychotropic substances. All the accused in drug cases would be referred to the competent court, the source said while noting that it will plead to award deterrent penalties, in order to protect society from this dangerous scourge that threatens security and safety of the society.

