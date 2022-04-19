RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has banned the establishment of websites via the information network to collect donations that aimed at financing terrorist organizations, which are disguised under the name of charitable work outside Saudi Arabia or any donation and charity in this regard.



Every person who is proven to have committed a cybercrime by creating websites for terrorist organizations on the information network or through a computer to finance these organizations will be punished.



The punishment includes imprisonment of up to 10 years in addition to a fine reaches SR5 million, the Public Prosecution affirmed.



The Public Prosecution has clarified to those who want to donate to the needy, must do so using official channels for donations are limited only through the official authorities concerned with receiving charitable, relief and international humanitarian donations.

