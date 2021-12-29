PHOTO
UAE - Schools in Ras Al Khaimah will continue with in-person learning in all private institutions.
According to the RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team, the decision, which includes nurseries, will come into effect in the emirate starting from the second semester.
Authorities in Dubai and Sharjah had previously announced that they schools in the emirate would be returning to in-person classes in the new semester.
In Sharjah, staff and students aged over 12 would need to present a negative result of a Covid test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the resumption of classes.
