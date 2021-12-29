UAE - In-person learning will continue in Sharjah as schools, nurseries and colleges reopen after the winter break on January 3, 2022.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said schools would need to adhere to all Covid safety measures.

Staff and students aged over 12 would need to present a negative result of a Covid test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the resumption of classes.

Extracurricular activities, morning assembly and school trips will remain "suspended until further notice", the education regulator added.

The announcement came as UAE authorities announced that classes in educational institutions would go online for the first two weeks of the second semester. In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level.

While Abu Dhabi has announced a shift to online learning for the first two weeks, Dubai’s education regulator said campus learning would continue in schools across the Emirate.

In Dubai schools, for the first two weeks, group classes, extracurricular activities and school trips will be suspended. Canteens will also be shut during the period.