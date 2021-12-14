The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has imposed administrative measures and a subsequent financial sanction on a bank operating in the UAE, the apex bank said in a statement without mentioning the name of the financial institution.

According to the central bank, the sanctions are pursuant to Article 14 of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations (AML/CFT), and pertinent articles and decisions of the Cabinet and the CBUAE’s Board of Directors in relation to AML/CFT.

The CBUAE undertook a two-step approach to the enforcement.

"On 4 August 2021, the CBUAE imposed monitoring on the bank to require the appointment of a consultant to take necessary urgent action to effect remediation of its AML & Sanctions Compliance Framework. The monitorship is on-going, and the CBUAE will co-ordinate with the bank to complete the remediation process," the statement said.

"On 4 November 2021, the CBUAE imposed a financial sanction of AED 19,500,000, which takes into account the bank’s failure to achieve appropriate levels of compliance in its AML & Sanctions Compliance Frameworks for an extended period of time," CBUAE said.

The bank concerned has the right to appeal against the imposition of the financial sanction.

