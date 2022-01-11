The Abu Dhabi government has reduced the license fees for tourism businesses by almost 90 percent as part of a strategy to support entrepreneurs and attract new investors to the UAE capital.

The new amendment to the fee structure, announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on Monday, has capped the annual tourism business license cost at 1,000 dirhams ($272) effective January 2022.

The blanket cost will now cover the fees payable to several government entities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, as well as the Abu Dhabi Chamber membership fee and the Certificate of Conformity issuance fee. It also covers Abu Dhabi’s regulation fees, although the amount is “adjustable depending on the type of business”.

“Overall, the changes represent an almost 90 percent reduction in total licence fee costs,” a statement said.

Businesses in the tourism sector currently pay various amounts of fees every year to operate in the emirate. The costs are dependent on the level of activity and type of business.

“The licence fee cap aims to benefit existing businesses in the emirate and encourage new investors to start ventures, elevating Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as a leading destination regionally and internationally,” the statement said.

According to Hamad Mohammed Saeed Alsudain, Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, the new licensing fee structure will benefit entrepreneurs who are looking to open, continue or expand their tourism business in Abu Dhabi.

“This initiative will enhance the competitiveness of the business environment and attract increased investment, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism, cultural and entertainment destination,” Alsudain said.

