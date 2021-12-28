PHOTO
UAE - Authorities in Dubai have announced a fine of Dh3,000 for failure to wear masks while taking part in the Emirate’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.
This came as Dubai's Crisis and Disaster Management Committee announced updated Covid safety measures.
Dubai will be hosting fireworks at 29 locations in a "safe, secure and socially distanced environment", the committee added.
"Preventive measures continue to be enforced as part of Dubai Government’s efforts to safeguard the health of citizens, residents and visitors," said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.
Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.