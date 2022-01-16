RIYADH — The Notarial Central Support Unit of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has verified and certified over 600,000 probate applications, whose jurisdiction was transferred a year ago to notarial offices under the new Notarization Law.



“The applications include notarization of marriage contracts, heirs certificates, divorces and wills, which can be filed online through the Najiz.sa portal,” the ministry said, emphasizing its efforts to increase digitization, fast-track services, and boost performance.



To enhance efficiency and reduce litigation, the new Notarization Law has transferred certain powers from courts to notarial offices, including the certification of contracts and declarations; the division of common funds and property if there are no disputes; the conveyance of fully compliant property title deeds; and agreements on custody, maintenance, visitation and conciliation.