RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior warned on Thursday of taking stringent punitive measures against violators of coronavirus precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and complying with temperature checking while entering public and private sector establishments and premises.



The warning came amid a surge in coronavirus cases that shot up to over 3000 cases within the last 24 hours.



Fines amounting to SR1,000 will be slapped on each violation and in the event of a repeat of the violations, fines will be doubled, reaching up to SR100,000, the ministry source said.



On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health updated the recovery period for people infected with coronavirus by reducing the recovery period to seven days for vaccinated people and 10 days for the non-vaccinated people. Their health status will be updated on the Tawakkalna application at the completion of the recovery period.