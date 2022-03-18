Abu Dhabi-based Islamic insurer National Takaful Company (Watania) has narrowed its accumulated losses after taking steps to boost profits and cut costs.

As of December 31, 2021, accumulated losses amounted to 51.2 million dirhams ($13.9 million), compared to 71.2 million dirhams in December 2015, the company told the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where its shares trade. The losses represent 34 percent of the capital.

The insurer, which was founded in 2011 by Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company and Aldar Properties, had incurred large losses between 2012 and 2015 due to incorporation and start-up costs. The firm also cited some "unfortunate business loss" due to high claims.

"Since 2016, the company has turned around its business and has been growing its profits every year, which has resulted in reduction in accumulated losses," Watania said.

It said it has taken several measures, such as "prudent and selective underwriting product segmentation" and cost control to boost its performance.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com