MANAMA: Takaful International Company shareholders have approved the distribution of cash dividends of 5 per cent, an equivalent of BD425,000 (5 fils per share).

The purchase of treasury shares not exceeding 10pc of the company’s shares was also approved by the shareholders, subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.

The announcement follows annual and extraordinary general meetings yesterday with a quorum of 91.55pc, and the attendance of representatives of the relevant regulatory authorities via videoconferencing.

The shareholders approved the financial results for 2021, which were announced earlier this year: Net profit of BD1.603m compared to BD1.544m last year with an increase of 4pc, and net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent of BD931,000 compared to BD1.144m last year and a corresponding earnings per share at 10.95 fils compared to 13.46 fils last year.

Ebrahim Al Rayes, chairman, said despite the significant economic fluctuations during the year, the company’s total written contributions increased to BD24.8m (2020: BD22.9m), adding that the company has achieved growth in its profits due to the collaborative efforts and synergies with the parent, which facilitated the reduction in operational expenses and increased productivity, in addition to utilizing the expertise from both companies which added value to the services provided to customers and attributed in providing high quality competitive products.

Mr Al Rayes also said that as part of digitalisation goals, the company has entered, along with its parent company, into an agreement with a global specialist in IT services, consulting, and business solutions to deploy the latest automated insurance technology towards continuous digital transformation and to maintain its position as a market leader in Bahrain.

Essam Al Ansari, chief executive, said the results reflect the company’s selective underwriting approach, that is based on continuous measurement and regular monitoring of risks, which reflected on controlling of net claims ratio that reached 68.5pc in 2021 (2020: 70pc).

The efforts to enhance the financial strength of the company led to the re-rating of its credit rating as (A-) excellent from the rating agency AM Best.

In the second meeting held to discuss the agenda items of the extraordinary general assembly, the shareholders approved the amendments to the articles of association in line with the recent changes in the Commercial Companies Law, subject to the approval of relevant regulatory authorities.

