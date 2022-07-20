Abu Dhabi – Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) recorded a 25% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profits attributable to the shareholders to AED 361.87 million in the first half (H1) of 2022 from AED 289.49 million, according to the bank's consolidated interim financials for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2022.

The bank's net income from financing and investment products reached AED 587.30 million in H1-22, up from AED 538.01 million in the year-ago period.

The bank's assets reached AED 56.06 billion as of 30 June 2022, up from AED 54.95 billion as of 31 December 2021.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.12 in the January-June period of 2022, against AED 0.09 in the same period of 2021.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the bank's net profits amounted to AED 174.85 million in the first six months (6M) of 2022, higher than AED 125.31 million in the year-ago period.

