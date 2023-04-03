Saudi Electricity Company has tightened price guidance for its sale of dual-tranche Islamic bonds comprising 10-year green sukuk and 30-year conventional Islamic paper, a bank document on the deal showed on Monday.

Guidance was tightened from initial guidance by 25 basis points (bps) for the 10-year green sukuk to around 140 bps over U.S. Treasuries and by 20 bps for the 30-year sukuk to around 220 bps over U.S. Treasuries, the bank document showed.

Orders for the 10-year tranche topped $7.5 billion and the 30-year tranche drew more than $4.5 billion in demand, both excluding interest from joint lead managers, the document said.

HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators for the sukuk sale, expected to price later on Monday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Louise Heavens and Paul Simao)