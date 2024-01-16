Saudi Arabia's Middle East Healthcare Company, the company behind Saudi German Hospitals, has announced its intention to issue sukuk via public offering.

The riyal-denominated Islamic bonds will be issued under the company's 1.5 billion riyals ($400 million) debt programme, which the kingdom's Capital Market Authority had approved late last year.

The company, which is listed on Riyadh's Tadawul exchange, said in a statement on Tuesday that the issuance amount will be determined later based on market conditions.

The sukuk will be issued in a specified denomination of SAR1,000, Middle East Healthcare said in its prospectus. The proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Al Rajhi Capital has been appointed as the agent, financial advisor, sole arranger, and dealer.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com