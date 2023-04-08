Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday treasury bills and Sukuk for tenors of a week, three months, six months, and nine months worth of QR5bn, pointing out that the offered bids reached QR9.7bn.

In a tweet on its official Twitter account, QCB said that the issuance of the treasury bills came as follows: QR1bn for one week tenor with a 5.2550 percent interest rate, QR1bn for one month tenor for a 5.3125 percent interest rate, QR1bn for three months tenor for a 5.3950 percent interest rate, QR1bn for six months tenor for a 5.4525 percent interest rate, and QR1bn for nine months tenor for 5.5000 percent rate.

