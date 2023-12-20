Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center announced the closure of December 2023 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The total amount of all bids received was SAR14.125 Bn and the Total Amount Allocated was set at SAR10.553 Bn (Ten billion and five hundred and fifty-three million Saudi Riyals).



The Sukuk issuance was divided into two tranches as follows: The first tranche has a size of SAR2.579 Bn (Two billion and five hundred and seventy-nine million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2030. The second tranche has a size of SAR7.973 Bn (Seven billion and nine hundred and seventy-three million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2035.



This issuance confirms the NDMC's statement on the mid of February 2023, that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally.

This is to ensure the Kingdom's continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.