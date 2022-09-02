CAIRO - The League of Arab States (LAS) signed Thursday with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), member of Islamic Development Bank, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration in developing foreign trade and inter-Arab trade.

Signing the Memorandum was LAS assistant undersecretary-general Haifa Abu Ghazaleh and ITFC CEO Eng. Hani Sunbul, on sideline of Arab Social and economic Council ministerial session.

The two sides mentioned in a statement that the memorandum aims to develop collaboration and coordination relating to trade development and bolstering international and inter-Arab trade abilities with what is compatible with priorities and needs of member states.

The statement added that included in the list of projects and programs is the Arab-Africa trade bridges program, the trade initiative for Arab states (Afitas 2.0), and the greater Arab free trade area.

Abu Ghazaleh mentioned, according to the statement, that the memorandum is set to last for three years, and is considered as a roadmap for achieving joint ambitions.

Sunbul added that ITFC takes pride in its collaborations with LAS in boosting Arab nations capabilities and respond to their needs.

