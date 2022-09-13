Egypt - Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 6.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in business volume at the end of August 2022, according to the indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 12th.

The bank’s business volume recorded EGP 142.98 billion at the end of August, compared to EGP 134.68 billion in August 2021.

Total assets grew by 6.1% YoY to EGP 140.99 billion last August, compared to EGP 132.88 billion in the same month of 2021.

The bank’s current and saving accounts rose by 4.2% YoY to EGP 116.39 billion in August from EGP 111.74 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In July, the bank’s business volume recorded EGP 140.709 billion, rising by 5.5% YoY.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.

