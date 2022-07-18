Egypt - Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) has reported a 72.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit after tax during the first half (H1) of 2022, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 17th.

The bank recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 1.747 billion in H1 2022, up from EGP 1.015 billion in the year-ago period.

Revenues surged 31.9% YoY to EGP 6.892 billion during the period from January 1st to June 30th.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.

