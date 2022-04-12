Egypt - Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 118% year-on-year (YoY) surge in standalone net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, according to the bank’s unaudited financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 11th.

Standalone net profit after tax amounted to EGP 1.175 billion in the three-month period ended March 31st, compared to a profit of EGP 537.56 million in Q1 2021.

The bank also generated a standalone revenue of EGP 3.74 billion in Q1 2022, rising by 46.2% from EGP 2.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is worth noting that the bank’s standalone net profit for the year ended December 31st 2021 grew by 30.3% to EGP 2.68 billion from EGP 2.05 billion in 2020.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.

