Egypt - Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) is planning to launch digital self-serving branches which will provide services faster than traditional branches, Amwal Al Ghad reported, citing banking sources.

Sources revealed that the launch of the new branches is pending the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Faisal Islamic Bank seeks to open four branches in 2022 in Sheikh Zayed, the New Administrative Capital, Beni Suef, and Shebeen El-Kom, they noted.

Moreover, banking sources said that the bank is set to launch a new website which will be more developed that the current website.

It is worth noting that Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt reported an 32% annual increase in consolidated profits excluding minority shares.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.

