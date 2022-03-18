ArabFinance: Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) has seen a block-trading transaction valued $637,498 on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Thursday.

The transaction was executed on 749,998 shares of the bank’s US Dollar shares.

It is worth noting that Faisal Islamic Bank Egypt reported consolidated profits excluding minority shares amounted to EGP 2.967 billion in 2021, compared to EGP 2.247 billion in 2020.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.