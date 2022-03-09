Egypt - The Holding Company for Pharmaceuticals (HoldiPharma) is set to sign an agreement with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) for EGP 1 billion loan, to fund the development of a subsidiary, Al Mal News reported, citing Egypt’s Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Hisham Tawfik.

The agreement will be signed in the next few days, Tawfik revealed, adding that the loan will be dedicated to the investment plan of HoldiPharma for the fulfilment of the EU’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

Tawfik noted that his ministry has paid around EGP 300 million to settle a debt owed by a subsidiary.

It is worth mentioning that HoldiPharma and its subsidiary generated around EGP 346 million in sales during the fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, up from EGP 322 million in FY 2019/2020.

