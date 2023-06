The board of Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital has approved the issuance of a $100 million sukuk through a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The Islamic bond will be a private placement through the SPV known as SC Sukuk 1 Limited, according to a statement to Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

