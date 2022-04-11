Bahrain - Al Salam Bank recently launched a new line of corporate cards specifically designed to cater to the needs of corporate entities and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Bahrain.

The cards can be used through the bank’s self-service portal, enabling clients to issue and manage card limits without having to visit a branch.

The initiative comes in line with Al Salam Bank’s digital-first mindset, which revolves around effectively utilising the latest advancements in technology to offer clients a convenient and seamless banking experience.

Uniquely catered

Ahmed Murad, Head of Corporate Banking at Al Salam Bank, said: “At Al Salam Bank, we have always sought to provide a transformative experience through quality services, designed with our distinguished clients in mind, as part of our aim to provide a range of distinctive products and services suited to their evolving needs. For this reason, we are delighted to announce the launch of a new suite of corporate cards uniquely catered to corporate clients and MSMEs; which offer a range of benefits to elevate their businesses, enabling users to manage their day-to-day business affairs with ease.

“We are particularly proud of the self-service portal which provides our clients with increased control, enabling them to issue cards, manage limits, apply usage restrictions, view spends, and generate analytics reports directly from the portal.”

The new diverse line includes a Purchasing Card, designed for daily corporate expenses in the likes of LMRA payments and other daily overheads, a Centralised Virtual Travel Card, issued on behalf of any company intended to be used as a single travel agent, in addition to a Travel and Entertainment Card designed to manage travel expenses for business trips.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).