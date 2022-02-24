Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG) saw its full-year 2021 net income jump by nearly 70 percent despite the economic headwinds.

Total net income attributable to equity holders reached $113 million, up by 69.3 percent from the $67 recorded in 2020. The company also swung to a net income of $23 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from a loss of $380,000 a year earlier.

“The increase in net profit is due to a combination of factors, including expense control, reduction in provisions, as well as tax savings,” said the company, which offers retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, in a statement posted on Nasdaq Dubai Thursday.

Equity, operating income

However, equity attributable to the parent’s shareholders and sukuk holders dropped by 2.5 percent to $1.39 billion by the end of December 2021 from $1.42 billion in 2020. Total operating income of the Group also fell 8.6 percent to $1.04 billion.

The company said the results have been impacted by currency devaluation in some of the key markets it operates in, as well as by higher cost of funding in some markets.

“Generally, improving economic conditions in the countries the Group operates in led to a drop in provision from $290 million in 2020 to $254 million,” the company said.

Total equity fell by 7.4 percent to $2.06 billion, while total assets dipped by 0.2 percent to $28.18 billion.

“We continued to face economic headwinds in 2021 and dedicated our efforts to limit the impact on the Group,” said Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the board of directors at Al Baraka Banking Group.

