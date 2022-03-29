MANAMA: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) shareholders have approved the transfer of BD613,168 to the statutory reserve and BD5,030,617 to retained earnings for the full year 2021.

The announcement follows the bank’s ordinary and extraordinary general meetings yesterday at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa, where the board of directors’ recommendation to allocate BD137,893 to the zakat fund and BD350,000 for charitable donation, from the net profit of BD6,131,678 was also approved.

Dr Esam Abdulla Fakhro, chairman of BisB, led the meeting which was also attended by representatives of the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry, Bahrain Bourse, the bank’s Sharia supervisory board chairman and representatives from the bank’s external auditors (Bahrain Clear).

Following an overview of the agenda, the attendees approved the minutes of the ordinary general meeting last year alongside discussions and approvals of the following: the board of directors’ report on bank activities and its financial position for 2021, the review of the external auditors’ report as well as the Sharia supervisory board’s report for the same financial year.

Approvals included the audited financial statements for 2021, as well as the notification of transactions carried out between the bank and related parties for the fiscal year including major shareholders of the bank as presented in note 29 of the consolidated financial statements, pursuant to Article 189 of the Bahrain Commercial Companies Law.

Liability

The agenda further covered the approval of an amount of BD282,000 as remuneration to the board of directors for 2021, and the discussion of the bank’s corporate governance report for the same year as required by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The meeting additionally agreed to absolve the board from liability for their actions for 2021.

It saw the reappointment of KPMG as external auditors for the year 2022 and the directors were authorised to determine their fees.

The bank announced that Mohamed Nooruddin, Khalid Al Jassim, Marwan Tabbara, and Saqer Al Sejari have been elected to the board.

Additionally, the meeting approved the board of directors’ recommendation regarding the Front-Line Incentive Plan (FLIP) for retail sales employees and fully authorised the directors to issue the necessary regulations to execute and modify the same subject to Central Bank of Bahrain approval.

The subsequent extraordinary meeting approved the amendment and reinstatement of the memorandum and articles of association of the bank reflecting the Commercial Company Law No.21 of 2001 and the related Implementing Regulations for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 (Decree no.28 of 2020, Decree no.20 of 2021, Ministerial Resolution no.63 of 2021, Ministerial Resolution no.64 of 2021 and the Ministerial Resolution no.3 of 2022) subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The meeting also authorised the chairman or his delegates to take all required legal and official procedures to execute the amendments to the memorandum and articles of association.

