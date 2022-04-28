Riyadh – Alinma Bank has logged net profits worth SAR 824.70 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual jump of 28.49% from SAR 641.80 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.41 in the first three months (3M) of 2022, higher than SAR 0.32 in Q1-21, according to the interim financials on Wednesday.

The clients' deposits rose by 6.07% to SAR 128.03 billion in Q1-22 from SAR 120.70 billion in Q1-21.

Meanwhile, the bank’s assets reached SAR 179.51 billion in Q1-22, a 12.23% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 159.95 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-22 surged by 33.20% from SAR 619.10 million in Q4-21.

Last year, the Saudi lender recorded net profits worth SAR 2.70 billion, up 37.70% from SAR 1.96 billion in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

