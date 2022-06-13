Riyadh – Elegant Centers, a subsidiary of Al Baha Investment and Development Company, has obtained a Sharia-compliant facility loan worth SAR 65 million from Arab National Bank (ANB).

The funding will enable the company to support its expansion plans, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the loan is guaranteed by a promissory note, in addition to a mortgage of Al Malaz and Al Hazm complexes, owned by Elegant Centers.

The listed company noted that the financing’s duration is 6.5 years, including a six-month grace period.

In 2020, Al Baha's unit sealed a SAR 31.19 million lease deal with Tamimi Markets Company.

